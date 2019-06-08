Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Seventeen's The8 covers his eyes in 'Dreams Come True' teaser image

Seventeen's The8 has dropped a new teaser image for his upcoming release 'Dreams Come True'.

In the teaser below, The8 covers his eyes with a sheer blindfold for his 2nd solo mixtape "Dreams Come True", which drops on June 9 KST.

Check out the audio teaser here if you missed it, and stay tuned for updates. 

Seventeen, despite their already successful and blooming career, are still greatly underrated as a group. They deserve more popularity

