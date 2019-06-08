Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 14 days ago

Red Velvet summon chicken in 'The ReVe Festival' teaser clip

Red Velvet have released teaser clips for their anticipated comeback 'The ReVe Festival'.

The teaser clips feature two short skits by the Red Velvet members that include them summoning chicken and Yeri falling in love. What both videos have in common is the magic word "Zimzalabim," which fans suspect is the title track for the group's comeback.

'The ReVe Festival' is set to be revealed on June 19 KST. Stay tuned for updates!

NCT_lt312 pts 14 days ago 0
14 days ago

queens of homemade teasers lol

Can`t wait for the comeback <3

DimaUma129 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

ZIMZALABIM! 😂😂😂😂

