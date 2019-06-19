Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Seungri now owns 0% of Aori Ramen

Seungri now has absolutely no equity nor affiliation with Aori Ramen

Following the Burning Sun scandal, Aori Ramen has been doing their best to distance themselves from the former Big Bang member. At one point, sales were plummeting due to the chain's relation to the disgraced former idol. 

As of June 19, Aori Ramen announced that 100% of the company was owned by private investors and that the chain would be making a fresh start in July. The 5% equity that Seungri owned has been retired. The 39% shares that Yuri Holdings owned were also taken care of. 

The company is working on presenting a new face of their company to put the scandal behind them.

Matti20111,752 pts 3 days ago 3
3 days ago

Why don't you report the entire story? As Seungri donated all his shares to the green umbrella foundation. But instead writing "were also taken care of"!? So you won't write any good thing about him huh?

3 more replies

robnixd128 pts 3 days ago 15
3 days ago

i wonder, though, if seungri's family members still hold a stake in the company. because technically, the announcement was for buying out just seungri's shares. not saying they are, but the family members could easily become dummy shareholders for seungri's shares.

15 more replies

