Seungri now owns 0% of Aori Ramen

Seungri now has absolutely no equity nor affiliation with Aori Ramen.

Following the Burning Sun scandal, Aori Ramen has been doing their best to distance themselves from the former Big Bang member. At one point, sales were plummeting due to the chain's relation to the disgraced former idol.

As of June 19, Aori Ramen announced that 100% of the company was owned by private investors and that the chain would be making a fresh start in July. The 5% equity that Seungri owned has been retired. The 39% shares that Yuri Holdings owned were also taken care of.

The company is working on presenting a new face of their company to put the scandal behind them.