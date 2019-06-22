Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Red Velvet tease 'public' version of 'Zimzalabim' MV

Red Velvet have revealed a teaser of the 'public' version of their "Zimzalabim" music video.

On June 22, SM Entertainment released the teaser clips below along with the message, "Zimzalabim in public. Full version coming next week!" From the clip, it looks like the girls of Red Velvet take their track's choreography to a gym with dozens of dancers.

"Zimzalabim" is the title track of Red Velvet's latest mini-album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1', which dropped earlier this week.

Check out Red Velvet's teaser below!


the3rdtWin29 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

*SCREAMING + DANCING + CHANTING WITH THE MULTITUDE*

