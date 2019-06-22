Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Red Velvet's Yeri comes across a snake on 'Law of the Jungle'

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Yeri came across a snake on 'Law of the Jungle in Lost Island'.

On the June 22nd episode, Yeri and Lee Seung Yoon entered the jungle to find firewood and ran into a snake. Lee Seung Yoon expressed, "It was laying still in the middle, and I was really shocked. What if we had stepped on it," and Yeri said, "Food should've came out, but a snake came out so I was wondering what kind of situation it was. I started getting cold sweats, and I felt like I was going to pee." Lee Seung Yoon responded, "Didn't you say that you'd be able to eat a snake."

In a previous interview for 'Law of the Jungle', the Red Velvet member revealed, "There are no animals I'm afraid of. I don't like cockroaches or anything like that," adding on snakes, "If you're hungry, don't people eat everything?" 

Have you been watching 'Law of the Jungle in Lost Island'?

pink_oracle
I think being given a chunk of cooked snake meat is very different to having a live one running around your camp.

Soyeonnie
Yeri: OMG A SNAKE!!!!

Snake: OMG It's Red Velvet's Yeri!!!!!!!

