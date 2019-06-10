Warner Bros. Korea currently working on adaptation of Hollywood comedy film 'The Intern'

Casting is underway for the Korean version of 'The Intern'!





The original film, which stars Robert De Niro as a street smart 70-year-old intern for a 30-something female CEO played by Anne Hathaway, was a big hit in Korean theaters. So far, actor Song Kang Ho was offered the main male role; however, his agency HODU&U Entertainment has since confirmed that he has turned it down.





Meanwhile, the Korean version of 'The Intern' will be the film directorial debut of drama PD Kim Won Suk, who worked on a number of popular tvN dramas, including 'Misaeng,' 'Signal,' 'My Mister,' and 'Arthdal Chronicles.' Warner Bros. Korea purchased the remake rights and is currently working on an adaptation.





Stay tuned for more news about the film!