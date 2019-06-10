Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

10

12

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 12 days ago

Warner Bros. Korea currently working on adaptation of Hollywood comedy film 'The Intern'

AKP STAFF

Casting is underway for the Korean version of 'The Intern'!


The original film, which stars Robert De Niro as a street smart 70-year-old intern for a 30-something female CEO played by Anne Hathaway, was a big hit in Korean theaters. So far, actor Song Kang Ho was offered the main male role; however, his agency HODU&U Entertainment has since confirmed that he has turned it down.

Meanwhile, the Korean version of 'The Intern' will be the film directorial debut of drama PD Kim Won Suk, who worked on a number of popular tvN dramas, including 'Misaeng,' 'Signal,' 'My Mister,' and 'Arthdal Chronicles.' Warner Bros. Korea purchased the remake rights and is currently working on an adaptation.

Stay tuned for more news about the film!

  1. misc.
  2. SONG KANG HO
4 2,947 Share 45% Upvoted

3

lolhaha1 pt 12 days ago 0
12 days ago

The original had a great concept but terrible delivery. This concept works better with asian culture because they are taught to always respect seniors and address them formally while in America age is more of a sensitive topic that people don't want to acknowledge so we are always on 1st name bases no matter the rank or pay difference. Hopefully the only thing that stays is the concept. A frame by frame remake is stupid.

Share

1

jokbal_is_yum1,185 pts 12 days ago 0
12 days ago

Hmm..........
Maybe cast Psy (in old-man makeup a la "Daddy") to be the intern?
And IU as his boss?

^___^

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,518

allkpop in your Inbox