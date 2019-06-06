Kang Seung Yoon names the person he missed the most during his break

On June 6, WINNER guested on MBC FM4U's 'Ji Suk Jin's 2 O'Clock Date.' Kang Seung Yoon, who was receiving treatment for his neck disc pain, joined the radio show along with his members after leaving the hospital on the 5th.

The WINNER members shared they deeply felt Kang Seung Yoon's absence. To this, Kang Seung Yoon said, "I couldn't watch live broadcasts because I was receiving treatment but I did watch some videos. They did fine without me. I wasn't worried because they do well without me but I was sorry to my members since the energy tends to fire up when we are all together."





When asked who he missed the most during his break, Kang Seung Yoon named his members, and said, "I felt so empty and lonely. I was also sorry to them since it's our promotion period."



