Yesung clarifies that his extreme diet method garnering attention is from 3 years ago + he's gained weight now

Super Junior's Yesung spoke up via his SNS to clarify his extreme dieting method, which became a hot topic online after his appearance on the June 24 broadcast of 'Mr. Radio'.

During his radio appearance, Yesung talked about an extreme diet method he used after being discharged from his mandatory service, where he ate only one meal every two days. Various news outlets reported Yesung's statement, and the diet method became a topic of debate among netizens. Yesung even became a trending topic on search engines like Daum, worrying fans.

On June 25, he clarified on his SNS, "Why are they writing articles about my diet method from 3 years ago like I used it for this comeback..? This comeback, I didn't lose weight, I gained."

