Watch the first episode of 'Dingo' x AB6IX's new web-reality, 'Loyalty Game'!

On June 1, rookie boy group AB6IX partnered up with 'Dingo' for the premiere of a new web-reality series, 'Loyalty Game'!

The 5 members of AB6IX set out on a 1 night, 2 day trip together in order to strengthen their teamwork and loyalty, but the catch is that the boys must play the 'Loyalty Game' to make every decision, little or small.



While playing the 'Loyalty Game' with the members, AB6IX's maknae Lee Dae Hwi confessed, "I'm loud and I try to show my cute side on broadcasts so a lot of people see me as the mischievous type, but inside, I'm actually more reserved and I'm just trying to put up a more cooler, 'insider' front."



The other members then also opened up honestly about their maknae, as Lim Young Min said, "He shows us a lot of aegyo, but he does not complain like a dongsaeng." Park Woo Jin remarked, "I think that he has a lot of stuff that he's fighting with on his own. He has a lot that he's hiding inside." Kim Dong Hyun added on, "We are close, but I want to become even closer. I want the wall between us to disappear."





Watch the first episode of 'Dingo' x AB6IX's 'Loyalty Game' above! New episodes will be up every Saturdays at 3 PM KST!

