Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 days ago

NCT DREAM x HRVY release teaser images for 'Don’t Need Your Love' feat. Jeno

NCT DREAM and English singer HRVY have released more teaser images for "Don't Need Your Love".

Following Jisungthe teasers feature Jeno in the library with the lyrics, "You think it's my heart you're holding." "Don't Need Your Love" is the next 'SM Station' track, and it's set to drop on June 6 KST.

Stay tuned for updates!

