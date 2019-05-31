Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 days ago

NCT DREAM x HRVY release teaser images for 'Don’t Need Your Love' feat. Jisung

AKP STAFF

NCT DREAM and English singer HRVY have released their first set of teaser images for "Don't Need Your Love".

The teasers feature NCT's Jisung in an empty classroom and the lyrics, "Don't work the same these days. It's clear we've both had enough. Those dimples on my face." "Don't Need Your Love" is the next 'SM Station' track, and it's set to drop on June 6 KST.

Stay tuned for updates!

  1. NCT Dream
  2. Jisung
  3. HRVY
  4. DONT NEED YOUR LOVE
1

Grimjester100 pts 22 days ago
22 days ago

jo kwon look alike ?

-2

gnani080-205 pts 22 days ago
22 days ago

ok but why at all did they think it was necessary to collaborate with some random white kid lmfao

3 more replies

