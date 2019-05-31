NCT DREAM x HRVY release teaser images for 'Don’t Need Your Love' feat. Jisung

NCT DREAM and English singer HRVY have released their first set of teaser images for "Don't Need Your Love".



The teasers feature NCT's Jisung in an empty classroom and the lyrics, "Don't work the same these days. It's clear we've both had enough. Those dimples on my face." "Don't Need Your Love" is the next 'SM Station' track, and it's set to drop on June 6 KST.



Stay tuned for updates!

