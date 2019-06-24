Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Former B.A.P member Himchan forwarded to court trial on charges of sexual assault

AKP STAFF

According to prosecution on June 25, a sexual assault case involving former B.A.P member Himchan (29) has been forward for court trial. 

Back in April of this year, police indicted the former idol without detention for charges of sexually assaulting a female. Himchan was originally involved in this case back on July 24, 2018, during an outing with 3 males and 3 females at a pension in Gyeonggi province. The party involved drinking, and afterward, female 'A' called the police and accused Himchan of sexual assault. 

However, during the police investigation, Himchan claimed that "there was mutual feelings", while 'A' claimed, "I was sexually assaulted by force." 

After questioning various witnesses, police determined that the charge against Himchan was valid. His first court hearing will take place on July 12. 

24 hours ago
24 hours ago

I remember when the news first broke.

The description was essentially that since he was at a pension, after heavy drinking he felt entitled to sex.


Fans were adamant that their oppa would never based upon his fanservice and started to blame the woman but if 2019 has taught kpop fans anything, it's that many male idols have a vile habit of treating women badly.

23 hours ago
23 hours ago

And to think I used to like him, yikes. Sexual assault by force and "mutual feelings" have nothing in common

