Former B.A.P member Himchan forwarded to court trial on charges of sexual assault

According to prosecution on June 25, a sexual assault case involving former B.A.P member Himchan (29) has been forward for court trial.

Back in April of this year, police indicted the former idol without detention for charges of sexually assaulting a female. Himchan was originally involved in this case back on July 24, 2018, during an outing with 3 males and 3 females at a pension in Gyeonggi province. The party involved drinking, and afterward, female 'A' called the police and accused Himchan of sexual assault.

However, during the police investigation, Himchan claimed that "there was mutual feelings", while 'A' claimed, "I was sexually assaulted by force."

After questioning various witnesses, police determined that the charge against Himchan was valid. His first court hearing will take place on July 12.

