Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 24 hours ago

Watch the main trailer for new summer romance film 'Goodbye Summer' starring ONE x Kim Bo Ra

Upcoming summer teen romance film 'Goodbye Summer' starring ONE and Kim Bo Ra has revealed its main trailer, ahead of its premiere!

'Goodbye Summer' tells the classic love story of two high schoolers and their unforgettable summer of youth, as ONE plays a student with a terminal illness named Hyun Jae, and Kim Bo Ra plays the role of a student with too many worries of the future to enjoy the present, named Soo Min

Previously, ONE and Kim Bo Ra also worked together for tvN's 'Her Private Life', making the upcoming romance film their second production together. 

Check out the peaceful main trailer, as well as the scenic teaser poster, for 'Goodbye Summer' below! The film premieres in Korea this July 25. 

heyitsmeeee 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Why is this sad though? I hate watching sad movies so even though I like Jaewon I'm having second thoughts of watching it.

Pinksone81168 23 hours ago
23 hours ago

I can already see the tears coming out of our eyes. 😭 it's going to be sad. lol. but both leads are visuals. they r so good looking lol. I might watch.

