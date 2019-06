Jeon So Mi's debut is less than one week away!

On June 8, Jeon So Mi revealed a tracklist image for her debut single "Birthday", as well as a self-composed track "Outta My Head". In addition to taking part in composing her title track "Birthday", Jeon So Mi composed and wrote the lyrics for "Outta My Head" alongside producer 24.





Look forward to Jeon So Mi's upcoming "Birthday" this June 13, marking her new beginning as a solo artist to keep an eye on!