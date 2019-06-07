Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 days ago

BTS, AB6IX, & EXO revealed as top 3 boy groups in terms of brand values for June

On June 8, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed boy group brand value rankings for the month of June, after analyzing big data from May 6 through June 7, 2019. 

According to the institute, boy group BTS was once again the top ranked group in terms of brand values this month, with a total of 18,601,065 points. Rookie boy group AB6IX came in 2nd place with a total of 4,354,834 points, while EXO came in 3rd place with 4,034,002 points, total. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: NCT, NU'EST, Seventeen, Super Junior, INFINITE, B2ST, and SHINee. Check out the full rankings, below. 

  1. AB6IX
  2. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  3. EXO
Cool to see EXO on the list without having really been promoting for a while. :)

