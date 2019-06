TVXQ's Yunho has released a sharp, perfect dance practice clip for his solo debut title track, "Follow".

In addition to the perfect synchronization between Yunho and his team of backdancers, the camera also showcases dynamic angles of the practice performance, producing a sleek, finished product.

Meanwhile, TVXQ's Yunho debuted solo back on June 12 with his 1st mini album, 'True Colors'. Watch and "Follow" his dance practice clip above!