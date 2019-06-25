Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

EXID's Junghwa in talks to sign with J Wide Company

EXID's Junghwa is in talks to sign with J Wide Company.

On June 25, a rep from J Wide Company stated, "We recently had a meeting with EXID's Junghwa. Though she hasn't signed the contract, she's considering the offer." This past May, Junghwa and fellow EXID member Hani decided not to renew their contracts with Banana Culture Entertainment.

J Wide Company is home to actors Kim Tae RiLee Sang YoonJung Hye Sung, and Baek Jin Hee.

Stay tuned for updates. 

Eunbean788 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

you leave Banana Culture to join an se-mi unkown company ?? :|

