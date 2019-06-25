EXID's Junghwa in talks to sign with J Wide Company

EXID's Junghwa is in talks to sign with J Wide Company.



On June 25, a rep from J Wide Company stated, "We recently had a meeting with EXID's Junghwa. Though she hasn't signed the contract, she's considering the offer." This past May, Junghwa and fellow EXID member Hani decided not to renew their contracts with Banana Culture Entertainment.



J Wide Company is home to actors Kim Tae Ri, Lee Sang Yoon, Jung Hye Sung, and Baek Jin Hee.



