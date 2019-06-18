Kim Min Suk's label clarifies dating rumors with actress Park Yoo Na

Shortly after one exclusive report claimed that actor Kim Min Suk and actress Park Yoo Na were dating after becoming acquainted through a drama production, Kim Min Suk's label spoke up to clarify the rumors.

Previously, Kim Min Suk and Park Yoo Na worked together as a couple for a one-episode KBS2 drama special titled 'So Close, Yet So Far'. Regarding Kim Min Suk's dating rumors involving his co-star Park Yoo Na, Kim Min Suk's side refuted, "The dating rumors are false. They are simply very close acquaintances, and all of the cast members of 'So Close, Yet So Far' are very close friends."

