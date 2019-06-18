Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Actor Kim Min Suk & Actress Park Yoo Na reportedly dating, despite Kim Min Suk currently serving in the military

According to an exclusive report on June 19, actor Kim Min Suk and actress Park Yoo Na have been dating since early this year, despite the fact that Kim Min Suk is currently in the military, serving his mandatory service. 

One industry insider reportedly said, "The two got to know each other through a drama they worked on together last year, and then progressed into lovers." Kim Min Suk and Park Yoo Na met as a couple through a 1-part KBS2 drama special, 'So Close, Yet So Far', which aired in November of last year. Afterward, in December of the same year, Kim Min Suk enlisted for his mandatory military service. 

The exclusive report alleged that Kim Min Suk and Park Yoo Na's relationship progressed into a romantic one toward the beginning of this year, and that every vacation, Kim Min Suk meets up with Park Yoo Na to enjoy dates without paying attention to the public's eye. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

Wang_LouisXIV1,105 pts 3 days ago 1
3 days ago

So was the exclusive report made to AllKpop, or are you translating the exclusive report? Journalism 101. Cite your sources. Otherwise its plagiarism. Plain and simple. 6Theory's sister site's staff members don't seem to have the same problem. What's the problem with AKP staff? Even if the translation is your work, the report is someone else's.

kabocha130 pt 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

omg..lol I cheered for her and Kwak Dong Yeon in Gangnam Beauty(2018)
she seem down to earth and pretty <3 same Kim MinSuk! sweet x

