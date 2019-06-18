Actor Kim Min Suk & Actress Park Yoo Na reportedly dating, despite Kim Min Suk currently serving in the military

According to an exclusive report on June 19, actor Kim Min Suk and actress Park Yoo Na have been dating since early this year, despite the fact that Kim Min Suk is currently in the military, serving his mandatory service.

One industry insider reportedly said, "The two got to know each other through a drama they worked on together last year, and then progressed into lovers." Kim Min Suk and Park Yoo Na met as a couple through a 1-part KBS2 drama special, 'So Close, Yet So Far', which aired in November of last year. Afterward, in December of the same year, Kim Min Suk enlisted for his mandatory military service.

The exclusive report alleged that Kim Min Suk and Park Yoo Na's relationship progressed into a romantic one toward the beginning of this year, and that every vacation, Kim Min Suk meets up with Park Yoo Na to enjoy dates without paying attention to the public's eye.



