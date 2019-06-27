Listen to the audio sampler for Eun Ji Won's solo comeback album 'G1'

Eun Ji Won has released a groovy audio sampler clip for his upcoming solo comeback album 'G1', with only hours remaining until the full album release!

Before checking out the full MV for Eun Ji Won's comeback title track "I'm On Fire" feat. Blue.D later today on June 27 at 6 PM KST, the audio sampler above is the perfect opportunity to guess which song might be your next summer jam with a small snippet of all 9 songs on the album!

Eun Ji Won's 6th full album 'G1' contains a total of 9 tracks, including "How We Do", "I'm On Fire", "Sexy", "Worthless", "Hooligan" feat. Song Min Ho, "Get Ready", "Tipsy", "Hate", and "Same". All of them sound amazing so far, so check them out above!