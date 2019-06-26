Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF

Yang Hyun Suk summoned by police as witness in prostitution mediation case

AKP STAFF

Former YG Entertainment head Yang Hyun Suk has been summoned as a witness in the prostitution mediation case involving Seungri and Madam Jung.

On June 26, MBC's 'News Desk' reported Yang Hyun Suk was taken in as a witness for the ongoing investigation at the Seoul Regional Police Station at 4PM KST. It's said Yang Hyun Suk attempted to avoid media by negotiating a schedule with the police and his lawyer, but his summoning has made headlines after the fact.

Yang Hyun Suk is currently under suspicion of two cases of procuring prostitution for overseas investors. He stands accused of mediating prostitution in Monaco in October of 2014 and in Seoul in September of 2014 for Malaysian fugitive and billionaire Jho Low. However, reports say he was called into questioning as a witness and not as a suspect.

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. Yang Hyun Suk
