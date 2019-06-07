Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Hyosung snaps at the complaints on her weight loss

Hyosung left a bold message to netizens that complained about her weight. 

After seeing recent photos of Hyosung, many netizens claimed Hyosung lost her charm point by losing too much weight. The idol addressed the complaints via Instagram on June 7. 

With pictures of her at a summer photo shoot, Hyosung first wrote, "New challenge #chubbybangs #firsttry It's hard to eat ice cream in Bali but I finished it," and added, "I'm healthy so stop with the talk on my diet. Losing and gaining weight is my own business."

EXO_BlackP-33 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

She has a point people are always quick to talk shit when it comes to female idols. It is never okay. Neitizen are always conplaing about the looks of female idols🌬

theSleepinRabbit16 pts 15 days ago 2
15 days ago

When she had weight they said she's fat. Now she has lost her weight they say she has lost her charm. What the fuck do they want.

2 more replies

