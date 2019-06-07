Hyosung snaps at the complaints on her weight loss

Hyosung left a bold message to netizens that complained about her weight.

After seeing recent photos of Hyosung, many netizens claimed Hyosung lost her charm point by losing too much weight. The idol addressed the complaints via Instagram on June 7.

With pictures of her at a summer photo shoot, Hyosung first wrote, "New challenge #chubbybangs #firsttry It's hard to eat ice cream in Bali but I finished it," and added, "I'm healthy so stop with the talk on my diet. Losing and gaining weight is my own business."