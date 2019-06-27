Hara updates fans after wardrobe malfunction

Hara updated fans after the wardrobe malfunction that left her topless yesterday.



On June 27, Hara wrote to fans on Instagram, "Hello, this is Hara. I was extremely happy for my first broadcast in a while yesterday. I was shocked yesterday, but I was able to pull through and finish well. Thank you for cheering me on," along with two photos of her in her stage outfit.

As previously reported, fans were concerned after Hara's strapless dress started falling off during her performance on 'TV Tokyo Music Festival' on June 26.



