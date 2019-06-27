Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Hara updates fans after wardrobe malfunction

Hara updated fans after the wardrobe malfunction that left her topless yesterday.

On June 27, Hara wrote to fans on Instagram, "Hello, this is Hara. I was extremely happy for my first broadcast in a while yesterday. I was shocked yesterday, but I was able to pull through and finish well. Thank you for cheering me on," along with two photos of her in her stage outfit.

As previously reported, fans were concerned after Hara's strapless dress started falling off during her performance on 'TV Tokyo Music Festival' on June 26.

Stay tuned for updates on Hara.

She is sweet and upfront about it. It's merely a case of wardrobe malfunction during performance which she aptly turned around to salvage the situation. Good thing she had NuBra on. Audience and fans will understand and will forget this incident in no time. No worries, Hara.

I really prefer her eyes with the hidden eyelids..... But the malfunction situation is rather strange.

