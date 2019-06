Rookie girl group GWSN posed for a sweet, warm-tone pictorial for '1st Look' magazine!

The 7 members created a simple, girlish mood in white and nude tone attires, splitting off into units to accentuate their individual charms. During their interview, GWSN said, "We are currently preparing diligently for our summer comeback album, so please look forward to it."

Check out the girls preview cuts below.