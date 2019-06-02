Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2 years in prison demanded for the staff member who set up hidden cameras in female stars' dorm

A staff member Kim, 30, of Olive TV's 'Food Cart Without Borders' has been assigned a sentence by the prosecution for setting up hidden cameras in A Pink Bomi and Shin Se Kyung's dorm.

At the Seoul Southern District Court on June 3, the prosecutor requested 2 years of penal servitude, disclosure of personal information, and restriction on employment for Kim.

The prosecutor stated, "Hidden camera crimes are a serious issue in society. The fear is even greater for the victims who are celebrities," and said, "The defendant clearly planned out the crime by purchasing a hidden camera shaped like a battery."

Kim admitted to all of his charges. The final sentence will be announced on July 10. 

Back in September, Kim set up hidden cameras in Bomi and Shin Se Kyung's dorm while filming overseas. Kim was caught after Shin Se Kyung noticed suspicion and his hidden camera equipment was discovered. 

