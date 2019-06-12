Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 9 days ago

EXO's Lay drops a sweet teaser image for his new digital album 'Honey'

EXO's Lay has revealed a sweet teaser image for his solo comeback, with a new digital single album titled 'Honey'!

Lay's upcoming solo digital single album is set to drop this June 14 at 12AM CST in China and worldwide, as well as at 12 PM KST in Korea. The album contains a total of 4 tracks - "Honey" English version, "Honey" Chinese version, "Bad" (English), and "Amusement Park" (English) - all composed and written by Lay!

Title track "Honey" is a hip-hop trap genre with sweet, romantic lyrics, with the catchy sound of the mbira captivating listeners. Meanwhile, Lay will be embarking on a 4-city solo concert tour in China beginning this July 6.

Adicty274 pts 9 days ago 2
9 days ago

So unrelated question... is he still under SM Entertainment or what??? Like they say he hasn’t left exo but like never really promotes with them 👀

DG2521,344 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

We are very excited about it.

