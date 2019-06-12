EXO's Lay drops a sweet teaser image for his new digital album 'Honey'

EXO's Lay has revealed a sweet teaser image for his solo comeback, with a new digital single album titled 'Honey'!

Lay's upcoming solo digital single album is set to drop this June 14 at 12AM CST in China and worldwide, as well as at 12 PM KST in Korea. The album contains a total of 4 tracks - "Honey" English version, "Honey" Chinese version, "Bad" (English), and "Amusement Park" (English) - all composed and written by Lay!

Title track "Honey" is a hip-hop trap genre with sweet, romantic lyrics, with the catchy sound of the mbira captivating listeners. Meanwhile, Lay will be embarking on a 4-city solo concert tour in China beginning this July 6.