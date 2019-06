IZ*ONE have released the full MV for their 2nd Japanese single, "Buenos Aires"!

Ahead of the physical release of their 2nd single album throughout Japan, IZ*ONE have revealed a gorgeous MV full of colors, including a refreshing tropical atmosphere to match the title of their song "Buenos Aires".

IZ*ONE's 2nd Japanese single album also contains "Tomorrow", "Target", "Younger Boyfriend", and "Human Love", so make sure to give their full album a listen!