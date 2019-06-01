Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 5 hours ago

1Team's Jinwoo sits idly in individual comeback concept photos

1Team's Jinwoo is up next for the group's ongoing comeback concept photo series!

Similar to concept images of his fellow members Rubin and BC, Jinwoo sits idly on a large inflatable chair, opting to enjoy the summer indoors rather than going out in the sun. 1Team's first ever comeback since their debut is set to take place this July 11, with the release of their 2nd mini album 'Just'. 

A day prior on July 10, the group plans on greeting fans at their first ever mini fan-con. Are you excited for 1Team's comeback?

tqeil121 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

If you zoom in, you can see he has literal stars in his eyes.

