VIXX's Hongbin x Hyungwon drop refreshing 'Cool Love' teaser video

VIXX's Hongbin and Hyungwon have dropped his teaser video for "Cool Love"!
"Cool Love", produced by Dress, is a collaboration with Pepsi, and it has a refreshing, summer theme. The teaser video gives you a look at the edgy concept and a preview of the song's beat.
Hongbin x Hyungwon's "Cool Love" drops on July 10 KST.
