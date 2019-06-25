Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

47

12

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

VIXX's Hongbin x Hyungwon drop refreshing 'Cool Love' teaser video

AKP STAFF

VIXX's Hongbin and Hyungwon have dropped his teaser video for "Cool Love"!

"Cool Love", produced by Dress, is a collaboration with Pepsi, and it has a refreshing, summer theme. The teaser video gives you a look at the edgy concept and a preview of the song's beat.

Hongbin x Hyungwon's "Cool Love" drops on July 10 KST.  

  1. Hyungwon
  2. VIXX
  3. Hongbin
  4. COOL LOVE
7 3,009 Share 80% Upvoted

2

moha2086 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

monsta x and vixx 😲😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Share

2

Daebak_Cafe110 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Woaa daebak! What a legendary collab! Can't wait for it! *preparing my wig*

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO
EXO members gather for dinner before D.O. enlists
24 hours ago   14   55,079
(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE prepare for trouble in 'Uh-Oh' MV
10 hours ago   21   9,172

allkpop in your Inbox