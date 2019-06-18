Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

AB6IX members assure fans regarding Park Woo Jin's ankle injury during 'V Live'

On June 18, AB6IX members Lee Dae Hwi, Lim Young Min, Kim Dong Hyun, and Jeon Woong greeted fans with a 'V Live' original - 'AB6IX x LieV'!

After doing a roll call at the beginning of the broadcast, the members addressed why Park Woo Jin was not present. "Woo Jin recently sprained his ankle, so he was not able to be here, even though he wanted to be here. He is resting to recover his best condition," they shared. 

Even as 4-members, the AB6IX boys held a fun, laid-back pajama party with their fans, having a good time. Get well soon, Woo Jin!

