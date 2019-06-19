Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Cosmic Girls win #1 on a special recap episode of this week's 'Show Champion'!

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls have earned their 4th overall music show win with their summer special album title track, "Boogie Up"!

On the June 19 broadcast of MBC every1's 'Show Champion', which aired a special recap episode instead of a live broadcast this week, Cosmic Girls took home the #1 trophy for the first time on 'Show Champion' with "Boogie Up". The girls also claimed the #1 trophy for the past 2 weeks in a row on SBS MTV's 'The Show', as well as on last week's 'M! Countdown', making this win their 4th overall. 

Through their label Starship Entertainment, Cosmic Girls thanked their fans Ujung, as well as their members Xuanyi, Cheng Xiao, and Meiqi who are currently promoting in China, for the win. 

Congratulations once again, Cosmic Girls!

They are doing really well this comeback!

Good job!

congrats !!!!!

