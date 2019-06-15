Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 6 days ago

YG Entertainment's worries mount, under obligation to pay back over 50 million USD in investments if stocks do not recover

AKP STAFF


YG Entertainment might find itself in serious financial trouble in four months time. What had previously been welcomed as investments will amount to debt if the situation does not improve. Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) had previously invested over 50 million USD into YG Entertainment. If YG’s stock prices do not improve by October, they will be obligated to pay back the full amount with interest.

Despite Yang Hyun Suk resigning from YG, he is still the majority shareholder with 16.12% of the shares. YG has expanded into many different businesses from food to fashion using their artists’ popularity, but have failed to see success. With the ongoing ‘Burning Sun’ scandal and B.I.’s recent drug scandal, YG has an uphill battle ahead.

  1. Yang Hyun Suk
StephanieA296 pts 6 days ago
6 days ago

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes

Winston1,928 pts 6 days ago
6 days ago

"YG has expanded into many different businesses from food to fashion using their artists’ popularity"

they need to go back to their roots and just to do music..

