News
BTS win #1 + Performances from June 21st 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, Zelo made his solo debut with "Questions", Red Velvet came back with "Zimzalabim", VIXX's Leo made a comeback with "Romanticism", SF9 returned with "RPM", Stray Kids made their comeback with "Side Effects", EZUZ came back with "Latte is Horse", and 6band returned with "Surfing with My Love".

As for the winners, BTS and Yunho were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Boy with Luv". Congrats to BTS!

Other performers included: Cosmic Girlsfromis_9, ATEEZ, ONEUS, Lovelyz, Cherry Bullet, Rothy, Bibi, SAAY, A.C.E, OnlyOneOf, and IZ.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:




SOLO DEBUT: Zelo


COMEBACK: Red Velvet




COMEBACK: Leo




COMEBACK: SF9



COMEBACK: Stray Kids


COMEBACK: EZUZ


COMEBACK: 6band


Cosmic Girls


fromis_9


ATEEZ


ONEUS


Lovelyz


Cherry Bullet


Rothy


Bibi


SAAY


A.C.E


OnlyOneOf


IZ


25

WinterIsComing41 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

Tied with Gangnam Style for the most music show wins for a song.

19

vavd139197203120 pts 23 hours ago 2
23 hours ago

People commenting about how BTS keep winning as they sit around whilst other artists are out there working their butts out! There has been the little matter of a hugely successful stadiums tour spanning three different continents, God knows that is a walk in the park. About four new songs out there, a string of appearances in high profiles TV shows Such lazy boys! Shame on them!

