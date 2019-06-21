BTS win #1 + Performances from June 21st 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Zelo made his solo debut with "Questions", Red Velvet came back with "Zimzalabim", VIXX's Leo made a comeback with "Romanticism", SF9 returned with "RPM", Stray Kids made their comeback with "Side Effects", EZUZ came back with "Latte is Horse", and 6band returned with "Surfing with My Love".



As for the winners, BTS and Yunho were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Boy with Luv". Congrats to BTS!



Other performers included: Cosmic Girls, fromis_9, ATEEZ, ONEUS, Lovelyz, Cherry Bullet, Rothy, Bibi, SAAY, A.C.E, OnlyOneOf, and IZ.



Watch the performances below!



