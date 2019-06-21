BTS & Juice WRLD drop part 3 of 'BTS World' OST 'All Night'

BTS and Juice WRLD have dropped part 3 of their 'BTS World' OST, "All Night".



"All Night" is a hip hop track produced by RM, and it features beats by Powers Pleasant and vocals by RM, Suga, and rapper Juice WRLD. The track follows their OST songs "Dream Glow" and "A Brand New Day", which will also be part of the OST for their upcoming interactive game 'BTS WORLD'.



BTS' upcoming game by Netmarble, 'BTS WORLD' is set for launch on June 26 KST.



