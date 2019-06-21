Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

BTS & Juice WRLD drop part 3 of 'BTS World' OST 'All Night'

BTS and Juice WRLD have dropped part 3 of their 'BTS World' OST, "All Night".

"All Night" is a hip hop track produced by RM, and it features beats by Powers Pleasant and vocals by RM, Suga, and rapper Juice WRLD. The track follows their OST songs "Dream Glow" and "A Brand New Day", which will also be part of the OST for their upcoming interactive game 'BTS WORLD'. 

BTS' upcoming game by Netmarble, 'BTS WORLD' is set for launch on June 26 KST.

LaniJ739 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

It's ridiculous how BTS keeps releasing such great music while constantly changing it up and working with different artists, there aren't many skippable BTS songs out there.

DisplayName975492 pts 1 day ago 5
1 day ago

90s hip-hop vibe 👌 the way they're saving such a good song for game OST. These three songs so far just show incredible diversity of BTS' members vocals.

