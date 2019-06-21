Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kim Jae Hwan sings 'Black Sky' for 'Chief of Staff' OST

Kim Jae Hwan is the voice behind "Black Sky" for the 'Chief of Staff' OST.

"Black Sky" is part 2 of the OST, and it's a melodic ballad song about hidden emotions that serves as the theme song for Jang Tae Joon (played by Lee Jung Jae) and other political players in the drama series. It's also Kim Jae Hwan's first release since his debut song "Begin Again" this past May.

Check out Kim Jae Hwan's "Black Sky" above!  

i really like this drama.. it's so complicated but i keep on watching it.. and looks like our main vocal from Wanna One still doing well.. Good Job, Kim Jae Hwan!!

