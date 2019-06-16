Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Jisoo, Red Velvet’s Irene top individual girl group member brand values for June

AKP STAFF

The Korea Institue of Corporate Reputation has released the latest set of figures on individual girl group member brand values. These figures were determined through big data analysis involving 455 girl group members from May 14th through June 15th.

Jennie of BLACKPINK took first place again with 1,969,477 points. Irene of Red Velvet rises from 22nd last month to take second with 1,838,995 points and Jisoo of BLACKPINK goes from ninth to third place with 1,821,308 points.

From 4th through 10th place are: GFriend’s SinB, IZ*ONE’s Jang Won Young, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, TWICE's Nayeon, Cherry Bullet’s Jiwon, and TWICE’s Momo.

  1. Jennie
  2. Jisoo
  3. Irene
TwiddleMeThumbs762 pts 6 days ago 12
6 days ago

Qns: If Jennie is indeed the 'most valuable' by 'brand value' for almost the whole of 2019, why is she not the most sought after endorser? Why are companies and marketers so dumb as to not exploit her supposedly top 'brand value'?


Again begs the question of what the report measures as ‘brand value’ value and how.

10, 20 position jumps and drops don’t happen in a well-formulated system of measure, without dramatic and significant happenings of epic proportions. Dubious, really.


If only the institute would divulge their formula and data gathering mechanisms. Wudn’t hold my breath tho.

25

Drogo24595 pts 6 days ago 6
6 days ago

Her reputation is not getting better, from 61% positive to 60%:

The idol’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 60.59% positive reactions.

