BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Jisoo, Red Velvet’s Irene top individual girl group member brand values for June

The Korea Institue of Corporate Reputation has released the latest set of figures on individual girl group member brand values. These figures were determined through big data analysis involving 455 girl group members from May 14th through June 15th.

Jennie of BLACKPINK took first place again with 1,969,477 points. Irene of Red Velvet rises from 22nd last month to take second with 1,838,995 points and Jisoo of BLACKPINK goes from ninth to third place with 1,821,308 points.

From 4th through 10th place are: GFriend’s SinB, IZ*ONE’s Jang Won Young, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, TWICE's Nayeon, Cherry Bullet’s Jiwon, and TWICE’s Momo.