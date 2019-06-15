Han Seo Hee’s lawyer Bang Jung Hyun considering filing charges against journalist who revealed her identity without permission







Han Seo Hee and her lawyer Bang Jung Hyun, are considering taking legal action against the journalist who revealed her identity as the whistleblower in the recent B.I. drug scandal. It was revealed previously that Han Seo Hee was the one who had gone to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission with allegations that the police colluded with YG Entertainment to cover up B.I.'s drug use.

Lawyer Bang said in a statement, “The whistleblower’s name was revealed without permission. We intend to determine which channels were used to obtain and report this information about the whistleblower.”

As the scandal broke, Han Seo Hee had written on her Instagram that she had gone overseas and was "flustered and scared." She said that she did not realize her identity would be revealed so early on in the scandal. As a whistleblower, she is entitled to privacy by law.

