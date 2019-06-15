Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 6 days ago

Han Seo Hee’s lawyer Bang Jung Hyun considering filing charges against journalist who revealed her identity without permission

Han Seo Hee and her lawyer Bang Jung Hyun, are considering taking legal action against the journalist who revealed her identity as the whistleblower in the recent B.I. drug scandal. It was revealed previously that Han Seo Hee was the one who had gone to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission with allegations that the police colluded with YG Entertainment to cover up B.I.'s drug use. 

Lawyer Bang said in a statement, “The whistleblower’s name was revealed without permission. We intend to determine which channels were used to obtain and report this information about the whistleblower.”

As the scandal broke, Han Seo Hee had written on her Instagram that she had gone overseas and was "flustered and scared." She said that she did not realize her identity would be revealed so early on in the scandal. As a whistleblower, she is entitled to privacy by law.

BrockxMahn146 pts 6 days ago 16
6 days ago


She apologized for her past behaviors.

Admits she is not a good person.


Asks that you support her in trying to do the right thing by focusing on the case, not her personality.


But sure, go ahead and bash her past as YHS outing her whistleblower identity intended.


PS. Who has more incentive to lie?

A) A person on probation who risks heavier penalties and possibly jail by lying to the police?

B) A person who has his fortune and empire to protect?

26

AzulaLee26 pts 6 days ago 9
6 days ago

They thought if if Han Seo Hee's name was released, people would hate her and defend YG

but they never thought people were just waiting for the last straw

