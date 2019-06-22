Davichi's Lee Hae Ri explains that she did not inflict cruelty on her pet dog





Davichi's Lee Hae Ri has defended herself on social media.

On June 22, Lee Hae Ri took to Instagram to upload a video of her pet dog Gamja (meaning, "Potato"). In the video, Lee Hae Ri tells the dog: "Gamja...why do you look so miserable? Are you hungry? Oh~ you're hungry?"

The singer also wrote in the captions, "Hungry? T_T #LeeGamjaOnDiet #Tears"

Shortly after she uploaded the video, some netizens left comments accusing the singer for inflicting cruelty by refusing to feed the dog. According to an 'MBN' article, one netizen had left the comment: "You should have taken care of the dog from the beginning. Not feeding the dog now that s/he has gained weight is cruelty to animals ("animal abuse"). Hae Ri, you're bad."

However, Lee Hae Ri came back with a response, "Not feed Gamja? S/he only stopped eating a snack. Please don't say such terrible things like animal cruelty."

Following her response, many other netizens also defended Lee Hae Ri by leaving supportive comments such as, "Animal cruelty what, they are saying bogus without even knowing the whole situation", "saying mindless thing, that is real verbal abuse, (to whoever wrote that comment), you're bad", "LOL cruelty LOL Gamja will probably laugh if s/he heard it".

What do you think of the situation?