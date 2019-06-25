Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Actor Kim Soo Hyun officially discharged from military next week

Actor Kim Soo Hyun will be officially discharged from the military next week on July 1.

On June 25, his label KeyEast stated, "His discharge ceremony will be held privately within his base. He won't be holding any other event as he wishes to avoid causing an inconvenience to those passing the base, and he plans to give a brief greeting to those who come to see him." As part of the 1st division search battalion, Kim Soo Hyun will be participating in a special discharge ceremony.

Kim Soo Hyun enlisted for his mandatory military service in October of 2017. Stay tuned for updates on the actor!

