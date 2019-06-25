Han Seo Hee's lawyer Bang Jung Hyun states Seungri connected Madam Jung to Yang Hyun Suk & more info on Jung Joon Young's chatroom

Han Seo Hee's lawyer Bang Jung Hyun has revealed more information on the controversies surrounding YG Entertainment and Jung Joon Young's controversial chatroom.



After making multiple allegations about drug use at YG Entertainment, Bang Jung Hyun sat down for another interview on CBS Radio's 'Kim Hyun Jung's News Show' on June 25. The lawyer stated Madam Jung, who's suspected of negotiating prostitutes for Seungri, was involved in Jung Joon Young's chatroom as well. He revealed, "Madam Jung is someone who was mentioned in the chatroom as well. There were already conversations saying, 'Tell that noona to prepare some girls for that chatroom.' I'm also aware the person who introduced Madam Jung to former executive producer Yang Hyun Suk is Seungri."



Bang Jung Hyun continued, "Suspicions that [Yang Hyun Suk was mediating prostitution] are from 2014, and Jung Joon Young's chatroom issues took place from 2015-2016. They had this relationship even before then. Madam Jung was referred to around 3 times during that time period in conversations involving prostitution. Because Madam Jung was the one who brought the women, she seemed to have a lot of influence. It seemed as if they spoke to Madam Jung, the arrangements were always prepared." He also commented, "Madam Jung is related to suspicions surrounding [Yang Hyun Suk's] prostitution mediation. I don't think it's an exaggeration to call her 'YG's Exclusive Madam.'"



As previously reported, Bang Jung Hyun is known as the lawyer who helped an informant submit their case to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission about YG Entertainment's alleged drug cover-up in 2016. He's also known for sending evidence from Jung Joon Young's chatroom to help an alleged victim of hidden camera tapes.