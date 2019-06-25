Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Han Seo Hee's lawyer Bang Jung Hyun states Seungri connected Madam Jung to Yang Hyun Suk & more info on Jung Joon Young's chatroom

Han Seo Hee's lawyer Bang Jung Hyun has revealed more information on the controversies surrounding YG Entertainment and Jung Joon Young's controversial chatroom.

After making multiple allegations about drug use at YG Entertainment, Bang Jung Hyun sat down for another interview on CBS Radio's 'Kim Hyun Jung's News Show' on June 25. The lawyer stated Madam Jung, who's suspected of negotiating prostitutes for Seungri, was involved in Jung Joon Young's chatroom as well. He revealed, "Madam Jung is someone who was mentioned in the chatroom as well. There were already conversations saying, 'Tell that noona to prepare some girls for that chatroom.' I'm also aware the person who introduced Madam Jung to former executive producer Yang Hyun Suk is Seungri."

Bang Jung Hyun continued, "Suspicions that [Yang Hyun Suk was mediating prostitution] are from 2014, and Jung Joon Young's chatroom issues took place from 2015-2016. They had this relationship even before then. Madam Jung was referred to around 3 times during that time period in conversations involving prostitution. Because Madam Jung was the one who brought the women, she seemed to have a lot of influence. It seemed as if they spoke to Madam Jung, the arrangements were always prepared." He also commented, "Madam Jung is related to suspicions surrounding [Yang Hyun Suk's] prostitution mediation. I don't think it's an exaggeration to call her 'YG's Exclusive Madam.'"

As previously reported, Bang Jung Hyun is known as the lawyer who helped an informant submit their case to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission about YG Entertainment's alleged drug cover-up in 2016. He's also known for sending evidence from Jung Joon Young's chatroom to help an alleged victim of hidden camera tapes.  

  1. Seungri
  2. Jung Joon Young
  3. Yang Hyun Suk
  4. BANG JUNG HYUN
BabyGsam17 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

Mdm Jung mediating pros, so she is a pimp. And Han Seo Hee mediating drugs ... so she is a drug dealer. Then inky it make sense on how she can afford to vacation overseas despite not having a job.

6

sandybee3-158 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

Since he seems to know all the tea, why does he not present it all to the court to get these men locked ? Why does he keep on talking to the media ? Isn't this disturbing proper investigations ? I mean he is a Lawer his job is to collect evidence and base his facts on it and not spreading suspecions he is like spinning everything together like he wants. So this Lawer wanna tell us that Seungri a boy half the age of YHS was the one showing YHS (a man in the entertainment buisness for more then 25 yeas) how to get prostitutes and make buisness with investors ? And now also mentioning JJY to make this case look bigger while there was nothing useful in mentioning JJY .

Bang Jung Hyun continued, "Suspicions that [Yang Hyun Suk was mediating prostitution] are from 2014, and Jung Joon Young's chatroom issues took place from 2015-2016." Aha and so how is this connected to the case ? We know Seungri and JJY were friends how is this related to YHS allegations that he allegedly hired prostitutes?

Currently it just looks like this Lawer is just outthere to ruin everything YGE related no matter what it takes. He is saying all these things to bring a even more bad light on YG so that even if YHS, Seungri or B.I get their charges dropped or just a low sentence the public will still hate the everything YGE related. Cause nothing he said till now was backed up with any solid evidence and were just suspecions nothing new and also nothing that helps the investigation. I mean gave this case to the ACRC, why not sit back and wait why seeking for media attention so badly ? Also why is his client still in Japan? If HSH really feels threatened she can give interviews even from Japan. He is trying to be "that Lawer" that ruined YG so badly and it shows.

