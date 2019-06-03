Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Ladies' Code Zuny talks about her strong desire to work with BTS

Ladies' Codes' Zuny wants to work with BTS

In an interview with 'International bnt,' Zuny named BTS as the musician she wants to work with. The idol revealed she's a huge fan of the boy group and wants to collaborate with them, even if it's just her narrating a part. Meanwhile, Ashley named Lee Hyori while Sojung named Loopy as the artists they want to work with. 

As for the variety shows they want to go on, Zuny named 'Law of the Jungle,' Sojung named 'New Journey to the West,' and Ashley named 'Youn's Kitchen.'

More of Ladies' Code's interview can be found in 'International bnt.'

Zuny is also a former big hit trainee :)

I'd love to see BTS collaborate with other Korean artists! :)

