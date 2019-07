1Team has revealed their title song!

The boys will be coming back with their 2nd mini-album 'JUST', and now they've released a set of colorful teaser images showing that the title song to their first comeback is "Rolling Rolling".

The boys will be releasing their tracklist tomorrow, followed by lyrics on the 5th, an MV teaser on the 8th, the highlight medley on the 9th, a fan-con on the 10th, and come back on the 11th. Check out all the photos above and below.