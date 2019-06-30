VIXX's N's fanclub donates 2,000 instant ramen to celebrate his birthday

VIXX's N's fans donated to a good cause to celebrate his birthday.

His fanclub held a donation exhibition on June 29th and 30th for his birthday, and made enough to donate 2,000 instant ramen packages to people in need. The fanclub decided to donate this year because N has continuously donated even as he enlisted.

The fanclub said, "This is his first birthday after his enlistment, so we put a lot of thought into it. N always returns his fans' love through donations, so we wanted to join him, and many fans had the same idea as we did. We hope that these sincere thoughts can lead to happiness."

What an amazing gesture from the fanclub!