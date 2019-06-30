Big Hit Entertainment recruits former SM Entertainment board member in preparation to launch a girl group

Big Hit Entertainment has recruited a former SM Entertainment board member as their new Chief Brand Officer.

Min Hee Jin was a member of the board of directors at SM Entertainment and their creative director. She was the woman behind Girls' Generation, f(x), Red Velvet, and SHINee's concept, and also planned the symbols and universe for EXO. She left SM Entertainment last year and have been receiving various love calls from all over the world, but ultimately decided to join Big Hit Entertainment. She will be joining Big Hit Entertainment to lead their new brand identity. She will also be leading the launch of a new girl group.

Bang Si Hyuk said, "Our new CBO Min Hee Jin is a leader of leaders who has brought the concept of 'visual director' and 'director' to K-pop. We are very happy that someone as talented as she is has joined our company, who focuses on contents and the fans. We believe Min Hee Jin's thoughts on branding will give flight to Big Hit, and we are looking forward to seeing what kind of innovation she'll bring to K-pop through her label."