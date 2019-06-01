1Team drop a promotion schedule for their comeback

Rookie boy group 1Team is making their first ever comeback since debut!

According to their newly released promotion schedule below, 1team will be returning with their 2nd mini album 'Just' early next month. Official teasers kick off this June 24 with the members' individual concept photos, followed by a title poster, tracklist, MV teaser, and more, leading up to their full comeback on July 11 at 6 P MKST.

A day prior on July 10, 1Team will also be hosting their very first ever Fan-con at the Yes24 Live Hall! Meanwhile, 1Team made their debut back in March of this year with their 1st mini album, 'Hello!'.