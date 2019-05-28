Yeo Jin Goo says he learned how to date through drama 'My Absolute Boyfriend'

Yeo Jin Goo revealed he learned how to date through the SBS drama 'My Absolute Boyfriend'.



On the May 28th installment of 'Access Showbiz Tonight', Yeo Jin Goo talked about playing perfect android boyfriend Zero Nine opposite Girl's Day's Minah, who plays the role of special effects artist Um Dada. He expressed on acting in a romantic comedy for the first time, "It's a lot more fun than I thought it would be. I still have never had a girlfriend. I learned how to date through this project."



As for his ideal romance, the actor said, "I want to spend a relaxing time with my girlfriend. I want to talk at the park, and hang out in a terrace at the beach." On his ideal type, he responded, "A woman who knows how to love. Someone who can embrace even my flaws."

