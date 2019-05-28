Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej 25 days ago

Oh My Girl's Hyojung reveals self-made MV for her song 'Morning Sunlight'



Oh My Girl's Hyojung has released her music video for "Morning Sunlight".

Hyojung herself filmed the MV, which follows her on a spring day, and she adds in a bit of comedy at the end of the clip. The Oh My Girl member's self-composed track "Morning Sunlight" is about meeting someone who feels like the warm sun and brightens up your day. 

This is Hyojung's second self-composed track and self-edited MV following "Sky" featuring Mimi this past April.

Check out Hyojung's "Morning Sunlight" MV above!

xhecthor88 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

Is this the full song? or is there a longer version? I want to hear it.

Ah_Chuu355 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

Hyojung is the definition of a ray of sunshine, so this is a perfect song for her.

I think the Oh My Girl members get discounted a lot because they have a pretty, feminine image, but they have some formidable talent.

