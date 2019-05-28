Oh My Girl's Hyojung reveals self-made MV for her song 'Morning Sunlight'

Oh My Girl's Hyojung has released her music video for "Morning Sunlight".
Hyojung herself filmed the MV, which follows her on a spring day, and she adds in a bit of comedy at the end of the clip. The Oh My Girl member's self-composed track "Morning Sunlight" is about meeting someone who feels like the warm sun and brightens up your day.
This is Hyojung's second self-composed track and self-edited MV following "Sky" featuring Mimi this past April.
Check out Hyojung's "Morning Sunlight" MV above!
