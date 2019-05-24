Yano Shiho breaks down in tears at Choo Sung Hoon's surprise event

Yano Shiho was deeply touched by an unexpected gift from her husband Choo Sung Hoon.

During the live broadcast for MBC's 'My Little Television V2,' Yano Shiho received a flower delivery. She asked, "Who's this from? The broadcast station?" and said to Choo Sarang, "This can't be from your dad. Definitely not him."





In a previous airing, Yano Shiho revealed it's been years since she received flowers from her husband.



Choo Sung Hoon then suddenly appeared on the screen, making Yano Shiho extremely surprised.

Choo Sung Hoon said, "Are you really surprised? My fans scolded me, saying why I haven't given flowers. I felt so sorry (to my wife). I heard you guys are filming in Hawaii so I prepared the flowers in surprise. I'm so grateful for our family."





Yano Shiho showed tears, and shared, "I can't even remember the last time he gave me flowers. I certainly didn't think they are from him."

Choo Sung Hoon's video was played again upon Choo Sarang's request and Yano Shiho continued to cry.

You can watch the surprise event by Choo Sung Hoon in the clip below.

