EXID says all 5 members do not want disbandment

EXID wants to stay together forever.

With Hani and Junghwa leaving Banana Culture, EXID will most likely be on a lengthy hiatus following 'WE' promotions. However, this does not mean the girls will eventually face disbandment.

On the May 24 airing of KBS 2TV's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook,' Solji shared, "It's been 7 years and our contracts have ended. And a couple of us decided not to renew but all 5 of us do not want disbandment. We try to be considerate of one another since we each have things we want to do. We will try to present good music without disbanding."







