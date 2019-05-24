Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 29 days ago

EXID says all 5 members do not want disbandment

EXID

EXID wants to stay together forever. 

With Hani and Junghwa leaving Banana Culture, EXID will most likely be on a lengthy hiatus following 'WE' promotions. However, this does not mean the girls will eventually face disbandment. 

On the May 24 airing of KBS 2TV's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook,' Solji shared, "It's been 7 years and our contracts have ended. And a couple of us decided not to renew but all 5 of us do not want disbandment. We try to be considerate of one another since we each have things we want to do. We will try to present good music without disbanding."


 

11

booitsjwu339 pts 28 days ago 10
28 days ago

Realistically, it seems like the only way to stay together is if everyone leaves and signs with the same label, e.g. Block B all moving to Seven Seasons in 2013. If even one member is signed to a different label but hasn't left the group, it appears that the group will go into an indefinite hiatus and/or disband.

10 more replies

9

northstars12 pts 28 days ago 0
28 days ago

It is over.

