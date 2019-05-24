Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 28 days ago

Park Soo Ah explains why she changed her stage name from Lizzy

Park Soo Ah of After School fame talked about her name change. 

In an interview with 'International bnt,' Park Soo Ah shared why she decided to change her name after 7 years. She said, "Lizzy is a grateful name that created my character and increased my popularity but I faced limits as an actress because it had such a strong image from variety shows. So as Park Soo Ah, I started fresh with the mind of a rookie."

Park Soo Ah also shared she always wanted to be an actress. That's also why she challenged herself with sitcoms, dramas, and more during her After School days. 

The idol-turned-actress opened up about her skin care, ideal type, roles she desires to play, and more. You can find more of her interview in 'International bnt.'

jokbal_is_yum1,184 pts 28 days ago 1
28 days ago

Oh YES.
She's back and she's healthy!
(That last shot of her legs looking normal got me teary.)
^,___,^

hiroonakamura573 pts 28 days ago 0
28 days ago

what has she been up to lately?

